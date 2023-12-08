Watch Now
New Year's Eve at the Inner Harbor will look a little different this year

Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — This year's New Year's Eve fireworks show will look a little different.

As announced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts (BOPA), the show will include a drone show.

The skies will be illuminated with a custom-designed drone show paired with traditional fireworks at midnight.

Mayor Brandon Scott will lead the countdown.

Before the display, there will be a number of other activities taking place.

Starting at 8 p.m., there will be a set by Baltimore-based party performer DJ Curtis of C. James Experience. At 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. will be a performance from Baltimore hip hop band Soul Cannon.

The hours of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink are extended until midnight on New Year's Eve.

City Cruise will have their Dinner Cruise at 9:00 p.m.

Lastly, Watermark will is hosting its annual New Year's Baltimore Yacht Party from 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

