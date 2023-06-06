New way of taking out the trash in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — In a couple years Laurel residents will have a different routine when taking out the trash.

On May 22 Laurel's Mayor and Council passed an ordinance making residential composting mandatory.

Beginning July 1, 2025 Organic and green waste will have to be separated from regular trash.

That means discarded food scraps and certain papers and plastics will have to be placed in a different trash receptacle.

The ordinance also requires leaves, grass clippings, and other landscape debris to be separated.

Laurel becomes the first municipality in Maryland to implement such legislation.

“This type of composting program will reduce the amount of money the City pays to process our waste," said Mayor Craig A. Moe.