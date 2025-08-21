New waterfront park dedicated to community activist Robert Eades

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new waterfront park on College Creek has been dedicated to honor the legacy of Robert Eades, a community activist who spent over 40 years fighting for his community.

Eades was known for his commitment to improving the Clay Street Community where he grew up. He often ended his speeches with his famous words "I cry," a reflection of his passion for creating a better community.

"He cried because he knew how much better we could be so he spent more than 40 years just focused around how to improve the community. He was a byproduct of this community, and he would be much, much respected," said a community member.

Through his work, from City Hall advocacy to raising a family while running his own business, Eades became a symbol of action, perseverance, and the voice of the voiceless.

Eades died in 2020 from COVID-19.

