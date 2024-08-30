Watch Now
New video system - BCPS bus drivers have eyes in the back of their heads

When school bus drivers say they have eyes in the back of their heads, they aren't lying.

Baltimore County public schools added a new video monitoring system inside their buses.

Five cameras are inside each bus, to be the eyes and ears for staff and parents.

Unlike the previous system, these cameras record audio as well as video. And all the information is stored on a cloud server for easier access.

"Currently, we have a lot of hardworking staff members that every time we need, uh, some camera footage, they have to actually go on a hardwired system to download and send that information to the school," said Dr. Myriam Rogers, superintendent, Baltimore County Public Schools.

"And so, this cloud-based system allows us some extra efficiency."

More than 70% of Baltimore County students ride the bus to school.

