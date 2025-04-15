New trash wheel coming to Back River Treatment Plant

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Environment and other city officials announced grants for projects around the state that will help with pollution at wastewater treatment plants.

This includes a new trash wheel.

The selected projects support trash removal, improved stormwater management and increasing green spaces officials say.

Governor Wes Moore included more than $400 million in his FY26 budget for wastewater plant upgrades and other projects related to the Chesapeake Bay.

“This announcement is an important next step in our work to protect and repair neighborhoods that have suffered real harm from wastewater pollution," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The grant money comes from a lawsuit requiring Baltimore to address unauthorized discharges of pollution from the plants.

One of the grants was given to the Back River Restoration Committee to design a new trash wheel on the river where trash builds up.