New study identifies genetic marker that causes seizures in infants

There's new hope for babies with a rare condition that can cause seizures.

It's thanks in part to researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

It was a first-of-its-kind study of Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a neurovascular disorder.

Dr. Annie Comi was on the team that helped find the genetic marker that causes the condition.

The chance of early seizures can be dramatically reduced by giving anti-seizure medicine and a low dose of aspirin before the seizures begin.

"The area of presymptomatic treatment for children with epilepsies is an area of high interest now," said Dr. Comi.

Sturge-Weber Syndrome is rare.

By some estimates, only 1 in 20 to 50,000 newborns have the condition.