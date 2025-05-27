New state-of-the-art playground coming to Leith Walk Elementary-Middle School

BALTIMORE — Students at Leith Walk Elementary-Middle School in Baltimore will soon enjoy a brand-new, state-of-the-art playground thanks to a grant from the nonprofit KaBOOM.

The new playground will accommodate both younger and older children, featuring sliding boards, a garden, and a rock climbing wall – which was the most requested feature by students.

"Before we had a very small playground that was limited to maybe our 4, maybe 6 year olds. Our older kids try to get on it, but they usually might get stuck. So it's so awesome now that Kaboom came through our, our district came through and decided we needed a brand new playground that can encompass all of our legends," said Ashanti Porter, principal of Leith Walk Elementary-Middle School.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for this Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The school is still seeking volunteers to help complete the project.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, click here.

