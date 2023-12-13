New state-of-the-art elementary/middle school opening in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new school will welcome students from kindergarten through 8th grade starting in January.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for Cross County Elementary/Middle School in Northwest Baltimore.

The school was built thanks to the 21st Century Schools Building program.

It took 2 years to complete and is not just a space for students but also the community.

The new building has classrooms but also a shared community space with a separate entrance, family resource space and a large community room.

The building was designed to maximize daylight in all the instructional areas.

The school also boasts three playgrounds and multisport court for all grade levels.

Students will be welcomed to the new building in January.