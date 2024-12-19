New speed cameras going up in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — Slow down in Anne Arundel County. Three new speed cameras are being activated this weekend to make sure you're following the speed limit.
These cameras are in non-school-zone locations and will be active all the time.
Below are the locations of the newly installed speed enforcement cameras.
- 4700 block of Sands Road, Harwood
- 2200 block of Johns Hopkins Road, Crofton
- 400 block of Queenstown Road, Severn
The cameras will go live on December 21. The first 15-days you will get a warning if you go over the speed limit, after that citations will be issued.