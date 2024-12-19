New speed cameras going up in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — Slow down in Anne Arundel County. Three new speed cameras are being activated this weekend to make sure you're following the speed limit.

These cameras are in non-school-zone locations and will be active all the time.

Below are the locations of the newly installed speed enforcement cameras.



4700 block of Sands Road, Harwood

2200 block of Johns Hopkins Road, Crofton

400 block of Queenstown Road, Severn

The cameras will go live on December 21. The first 15-days you will get a warning if you go over the speed limit, after that citations will be issued.