New signage proposed for Towson's former Souris Saloon site

TOWSON, Md. — A prominent corner on Towson Circle has gotten conditional approval from Baltimore County for new signage.

The business is World of Wine/Socialize, which took over the longtime Souris Saloon at York Road and the circle that was beloved by Towson locals. Souris Saloon closed in 2019.

Presentation at Design Review Panel Location of World of Winte/Socialize



The business wants to put up two signs, reading "World of Wine" and "Socialize," on the building. The proposal was heard by the county's Design Review Panel this week.

Tim Kotroco, who represents the property, noted Souris Saloon was on the corner for 100 years and was leased out to a new tenant who operates two separate businesses, a package-goods store and a bar.

A member of the Souris family was at the design review meeting. Kotroco said:

They still own the property, still have a presence in Towson, and she's very much interested in the outcome of tonight's presentation. This is a tenant that the Souris family has leased this building to, and they're coming in to hopefully get some signs approved for the facade of the building.

County staff, and panel members, were concerned about the proposed signs, including existing wraparound LED lighting that "could cause a distraction for pedestrians and the vehicular drivers" at one of Towson's busiest intersections.

Kotroco then proposed a ledge with lighting that only illuminates the pedestrian area and shouldn't affect drivers.

Several members said the signs should be more appropriate for the building, and the bright white color could be toned down a bit. Member Donald Kann made a motion to approve the proposal if the sign was reduced from 24 to 18 inches, the spacing of the letters was reviewed, the LED lights currently in the window were removed, the green carpet on the sidewalks was removed, the signs were closer to the door, and the panel got more specific details on the actual lighting and support system of the ledge.