New shop to open in former Charmington's Cafe space

BALTIMORE — The former site of north Baltimore's popular Charmington's Cafe will soon become a vintage-goods shop.

It's called The Charmers Club, and it's promising "vintage goods, handmade pieces and all of your cute essentials."

The business has already hosted multiple Night Markets across the city.

Seawall Development, which oversees the building on Remington's Howard Street, announced the new shop today.

Seawall notes: "Founded by Lindsay Street and Rebecca Madariaga, The Charmers Club has been on the Baltimore scene since 2022 officially, but its founders have been slinging vintage and handmade goods across the city for years. They offer unique goods from local Baltimore small businesses along with handpicked vintage items. At their first permanent location, they will carry clothing, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture, paper goods and more. They will also continue to host artisan market events and workshops across the city."

Lindsay Street clarified that she will be the only one running the actual shop, and her small business (Yes Please Vintage) will be the flagship vendor. Rebecca Madariaga, of Charm City Threads, will be a contributing vendor.

She added: "We are looking to soft launch at the end of October but hope to officially open our doors in early November."

The business posted on Instagram: "If you’ve enjoyed coming out to our events, shopping with incredible local vintage vendors, and finding your new favorite handmade artist, now you can visit us in store for a one stop shop destination... The goal of The Charmers Club has always been to connect folks to the amazing local creative community and I can’t believe how far we have come since our first pop up market. We will still be hosting markets in addition to the shop, so keep an eye on our feed as we announce all of that fun stuff."

Charmington's closed this past December, after being a local fixture for 13 years.