New set of Megalodon teeth discovered in Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. — There's a new exhibit opening at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM).

The museum will display a never-before-seen set of teeth from the extinct megalodon shark. The 53 teeth are from one shark and experts estimate the shark would have been close to 50 feet long.

Megalodon was one of the largest predators ever, thought to have attained a body length of about 65 feet.

It dominated ecosystems for nearly 20 million years before going extinct about 3.6 million years ago.

Most of the information we have about this shark comes from its teeth.

This new set of teeth was found along Calvert Cliffs by several professional and avocational paleontologists.

The largest tooth found was 5½ inches long.