New Senate bill follows drunk drivers

ANNAPOLIS — Imagine having to exhale into a breathalyzer attached to a camera on your dashboard before you start your car. This is the red light waiting at the intersection of reckless and driving for first-time D-U-I offenders.

A new bill is being heard before the Senate that will require them to drive for 180 days with an ignition interlock device.

Simply put, if the device senses that drivers are "too sauced" to operate a vehicle, their car won't start.

The new bill patches a leak in Noah's Law that allows many first-time offenders to drive without the ignition interlock.