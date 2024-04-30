Watch Now
New self-guided walking tour allows you to dive into the history of Fells Point

Take a step back in time, at your own pace. A free self-guided walking tour opens the secrets and history of Fells Point. Fells Point Main Street launched the tour on Tuesday.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 18:03:00-04

BALTIMORE — Take a step back in time, at your own pace.

A free self-guided walking tour opens the secrets and history of Fells Point.

Fells Point Main Street launched the tour on Tuesday.

It works through QR codes you can scan to get to the stories.

"We have 42 unique stories that capture moments in time across the community, and that are placed as close as possible to their affiliated property," said Ginny Lawhorn, board member of Fell's Point Main Street.

In partnership with Maryland Fleet Week and Fly Over Baltimore, there will be more maritime stories and interactive features from June 12 through 18.

