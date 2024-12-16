New school zone speed camera going up in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — New speed cameras are going up December 16 in another City school zone.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says cameras will be placed between the 3700-4800 blocks of Belair Road, near The Green School of Baltimore and the Belair-Edison School.

Cameras operate year-round, Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Violators receive $40 fines in the mail, with no points added to their driver's license.

Citations are generated if a vehicle is caught going 12mph or more over the speed limit.

For more information on City speed cameras, click here.

