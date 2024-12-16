Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New school zone speed camera going up in Northeast Baltimore

Vote on speed camera revenue in Baltimore
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
Vote on speed camera revenue in Baltimore
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — New speed cameras are going up December 16 in another City school zone.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says cameras will be placed between the 3700-4800 blocks of Belair Road, near The Green School of Baltimore and the Belair-Edison School.

Cameras operate year-round, Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Violators receive $40 fines in the mail, with no points added to their driver's license.

Citations are generated if a vehicle is caught going 12mph or more over the speed limit.

For more information on City speed cameras, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices