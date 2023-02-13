New retention pond opens to reduce flooding in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — In 2018, Ellicott City was hit hard by a 100 year flood costing millions in damage only to be followed by another one a couple of years later.

There was a ribbon cutting at the latest water retention pond, the Quaker Mill Pond. This pond is a part of four other ponds designed to reduce peak flow of stormwater on Ellicott City by 30%.

RELATED: Howard County announces plan to control flooding in Ellicott City

"During flood events, this dry pond will fill up with water restricting the flow of water away from Main Street. Over time, the water will slowly be released back into the waterways once the threat of flooding has passed," said Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive.

Ellicott City is a 250-year-old Mill Town and needs to find away to divert water from heading to the low lying business district. This pond can hold a football field size of water seven and a half feet deep.

The $2.8 million project is a combined effort of local, state and federal partners.

"Each one of these critical infrastructure projects is a testament to team work and shared investment," said Ball.

This the second pond to be completed. The first one is a little bigger than this and combined they can hold seven and a half gallons of water.

As we head into the spring, more heavy rains in Maryland, the tension is real for those in the low lying areas of Ellicott City.

"That fear and anxiety become palpable by every business owner and community member with the possibility of another dangerous storm," said Maria Martinez, Main Street business owner.

The next major project is the north tunnel, a 5,000 foot tunnel that will move 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second away from the streets.