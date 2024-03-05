New rental subsidy program targets Howard Community College students

COLUMBIA, Md. — Students at Howard Community College can now get a special rental subsidy from Howard County.

The county is putting $1 million toward the pilot program, which is designed to help HCC students find and rent local apartments, County Executive Calvin Ball announced today.

Students must have an income that's less than 60 percent of Howard County's median income.

That's $77,729 for a family of four, or $54,411 for a household of one, according to the county.

The pilot Student Rental Subsidy Program will be administered by the nonprofit Columbia Housing Center.

HCC president Daria Willis noted the "affordable housing crisis facing college students," and Ball said students are "one of our most impacted groups" of the housing crisis.

Jessamine Duvall, CHC Executive Director, said in a press release:

With rents in Columbia skyrocketing due to the current housing shortage, this program makes it possible for HCC students to rent apartments near campus.

Eligible students must be current HCC students enrolled in both the fall and spring semesters, must carry at least six credits per semester, remain in good academic standing, be eligible for financial assistance based on FAFSA, and complete two hours of renter education.

For more information, contact HCC’s Office of Financial Aid Services by emailing finaid@howardcc.edu or calling 443-518-1260.

