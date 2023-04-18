Watch Now
New Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. to host youth football camp in Baltimore

Steve Ruark/AP
Recently signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., center, stands with head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager Eric DeCosta during a news conference at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Posted at 1:38 AM, Apr 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — Odell Beckham Jr. just arrived in Baltimore and he's already giving back.

The wide receiver announced he's hosting a youth football camp in July. It's open to boys and girls in grades 1-8.

Beckham and his team of coaches will teach the basics of football to kids and new techniques to improve their skills.

Each participant will receive a team photo, t-shirt and a souvenir autograph.

The camp is set for July 23 at Gilman School in Baltimore. Click here if you'd like to sign up.

