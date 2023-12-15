Watch Now
New Radecke Park playground opens in Northeast Baltimore

Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 19:51:47-05

BALTIMORE — A celebration took place Thursday in northeast Baltimore.

City leaders marked the opening of the new Radecki Park playground. It's one of 17 playgrounds funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. They are scheduled to be built by the end of 2024.

"And I'm thrilled to announce that this is just the beginning for Radecke Park because Mayor Scott's administration has made a commitment towards an additional expansion right here."

WMAR was told the playspace had not been renovated since 2001.

