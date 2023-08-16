New QuickLink 40 bus service to provide streamlined east-west access

Some new service changes are coming in fall 2023, the MTA announced Wednesday.

These changes focus on improving east-west transit access in Baltimore.

Among those changes is the launch of the QuickLink 40 pilot bus service.

The new route is intended to provide expanded travel options for riders as plans take shape for the relaunched Red Line transit route.

QuickLink 40 will run 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays along existing CityLink Blue and Orange routes from Essex to Westgate.

With more buses making fewer stops, QuickLink 40 is expected to eliminate about 25 minutes of travel time for riders who currently use the CityLink Blue and CityLink Orange lines.

Bus stops for QuickLink 40 will be designated by a distinctive round QuickLink “puck” sign affixed on top of standard Maryland Transit Administration bus stop signage.

Key stops between the Essex Park & Ride on the east side and the North Bend Loop in Westgate on the west side include Bayview Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Lexington Market and the West Baltimore MARC Station and Transit Hub, with connections to the Metro Subway at Charles Center and Light Rail at Baltimore Arena.

Other changes coming this fall include:

LocalLink 32 and LocalLink 37

To provide additional connections to Catonsville as well as a direct connection between Patapsco Light Rail and Catonsville, the LocalLink 32 is being extended to from UMBC-Catonsville to the Rolling Road Walmart in Catonsville.

To create new access from Woodlawn to employment centers and retail on Route 40, some LocalLink 37 trips will serve Catonsville via Route 40.

LocalLink 33 and CityLink Brown

To improve reliability, service on the CityLink Brown will alternate between Overlea and Gardenville. LocalLink 33 will be extended to White Marsh and all trips will run between Mount Washington and White Marsh.

CityLink Navy

To match ridership levels, service changes to CityLink Navy will have select trips terminate at Bayview Medical Center instead of terminating at Center Place during the peak, midday and early service periods. All other CityLink Navy trips will continue to Watersedge.

Following is a summary of Local Bus service modifications and operational adjustments:

CityLink Silver

To improve reliability southbound, CityLink Silver trips will operate via Hanover Street between West Lee Street and Fort Avenue.

Express BusLink 105

To provide additional curb space near the War Memorial due to the redesign of the City Hall bus stops, southbound Express BusLink 105 trips will operate via Pleasant to Guilford to Fayette Street.

LocalLink 93

Due to private property constraints, the temporary layover for the northbound end of LocalLink 93 at International Drive will be made permanent.

LocalLink 31

Due to the closure of the west side of the Social Security Administration Building, bus stops along Parallel Drive, west of Woodlawn Drive, will no longer be served by LocalLink 31. LocalLink 31 trips will continue to serve the main Social Security Administration Building and will continue to Security Square Mall.

LocalLink 33, LocalLink 56 (White Marsh Mall)

Due to nearby construction, LocalLink 33 and LocalLink 56 trips to and from White Marsh Mall will no longer serve the stop outside the former Sears.

For full details on the service change, click here.