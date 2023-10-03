New poll shows how Baltimore City feel about crime, leadership

BALTIMORE — A new poll reveals a glimpse of how residents are feeling with current affairs in Baltimore City.

Goucher College surveyed 711 registered Baltimore City voters on issues ranging from crime to leader approval ratings.

While 63 percent of voters worry Baltimore City is on the wrong track, 55 percent remain optimistic about the future.

Crime and public safety was the number one major issue, according to 90 percent of respondents. Of those 47 percent say crime has gotten worse in neighborhoods over the last year.

To help lower the crime rate, the overwhelming majority suggested more resources were needed to address youth violence, as well as harsher punishments for violent offenders. Likewise, 58 percent, said prosecutions should be increased for non-violent offenses such as drug use, petty theft and vandalism.

Meanwhile 75 percent supported reallocating funding from the police department to social, mental health and drug treatment programs.

As for leadership, only 37 percent approve of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and have a favorable opinion of him.

When matched against his presumed primary opponent, Sheila Dixon, Scott appears to have less confidence from the community in handling key issues.

Newly confirmed Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley has 34 percent approval, while the department overall sits at 31 percent.

City School's CEO Sonja Santelises and Council President Nick Mosby each earned a rating of 26 percent.

The school system as a whole received either a D or F grade from 63 percent of residents.

City State's Attorney Ivan Bates enjoys the highest approval rating at 57 percent.

The poll was conducted from September 19- 23,with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percent.

