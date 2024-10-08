New poll indicates Maryland residents struggling to keep up with economy

BALTIMORE — A newly released poll from UMBC indicates a majority of Maryland residents are struggling to keep up in today's economy.

The poll surveyed 1,003 adults in the state, 917 of which are registered to vote. Broken down by political party, those polled were 53 percent Democrat, 24 percent Republican, and 22 percent unaffiliated. The survey was made up of 48 percent men and 52 percent women. By race, 59 percent of respondents are White, 29 percent Black and five percent each Hispanic and Asian.

When asked to rate the state's economic condition, 66 percent gave a poor (34%) or fair (32 %) grade. Only 28 percent said Maryland's economy was good, with a dismal four percent giving excellent marks.

Breaking down specifics, 89 percent are very or at least somewhat concerned about the price of food and consumer goods.

That number is 81 percent when it comes to housing costs and availability.

(According to Redfin, Maryland home prices are up 4.5 percent compared to last year, with a median price of $435,700.)

Concern over lack of good paying jobs is at 75 percent.

(Maryland reports an unemployment rate just below three percent, with a labor participation rate of 65.5 percent. As of 2022 the State had an 11.5 percent poverty rate, and median household income of $108,200).

Gas and energy prices have 74 percent of Marylanders worried.

(AAA says the average price of regular gasoline in the state is $3.239, about five cents higher than the national average).

And a little less than half (47) have their doubts about the shape of the stock market.

As for Governor Wes Moor, 54 percent approve of his job performance. His support his deeply divided by party lines, with only 17 percent of Republicans approving as opposed to 80 percent for Democrats.

Despite a poor outlook on the economy, a majority (46 percent) of participants say the state is heading in the right direction. Another 39 percent say Maryland's on the wrong track.

UMBC is expected to release the second half of their polling Wednesday.