New policy says minors need to be accompanied by adults after 6pm at State Fair

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Fair announced fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or chaperone over the age of 21 to enter.

This new policy will start at 6:00 p.m., daily.

Each adult may chaperone up to six people.

People aged 18 and up may be asked to show valid ID for proof of age for entrance. Without this, you may be denied entry.

This does not apply to group outings where existing chaperone procedures are in place, like 4-H or FFA participants.

