New one stop shop for Maryland College students seeking financial aid

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 25, 2024
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new way for Maryland college students to apply for financial aid.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission on Thursday introduced their One-App, replacing MSFAA.

It offers a one stop shop for students seeking state financial assistance between July 1 of this year and June 30, 2025.

The Commission administers 27 State scholarship and grant programs to more than 65,000 Maryland students annually. This year the state plans to disburse $130 million in aid.

Undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition may also use the app to apply for aid.

To get started, students should log into or create their own Maryland College Aid Processing System (MDCAPS) account.

All that's needed is an email.

