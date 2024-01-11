New Naval Academy superintendent announced during Change of Command ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A historic change of command at the Naval Academy occurred on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Yvette Davids took the helm as superintendent, becoming the first woman to ever hold the position.

A 1989 graduate of the Naval Academy, she replaces acting superintendent Rear Admiral Fred Kacher.

She spoke about the importance of breaking down barriers.

"The Navy continues to adapt and to grow, breaking down institutional barriers to allow growth to produce war-fighting readiness and to enable the fullest expression of our core and values. And that adaptability is also what we ask of our midshipmen, that they learn from the past and that they continue to challenge themselves, every generation of commissioned officers better than the last," said Davids.

Davids is no stranger to blazing trails, she also is the first Latina woman to ever command a Navy warship.