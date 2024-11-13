New mural created by local artists brings life to Belvedere Square

Belvedere Square is getting a facelift.

Hanna Moran and Lindy Swan with studio Redswan Walls are painting a mural on the entrance side of the market.

Working with the president of the York Road Business Corridor and merchants, they created a design that reflects the area's history and includes iconic Maryland references.

"Back in, like, the 1800s, the main industry here was flower farming. So, we tied some of this history in and have these flower fields in the foreground that lead into Baltimore City in the background," Moran said.

You'll also see representations of the checkerspot butterfly, an oriole, and even flowers to tie in the food focus of the market today.

The duo have been working together for ten years.

They began this work at night by projecting their digital composite sketch on the wall to draw in the outline.

Now, they are filling it in with bright colors using house and spray paint.