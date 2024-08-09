New little free libraries aims to help improve reading literacy for children

BALTIMORE — It’s been a topic of discussion online for a while now: teachers taking to social media sites like TikTok to discuss their ongoing frustration regarding the reading proficiency of their students.

Data from the National Report Card indicates that in 2022, 30.64% of fourth graders from Maryland public schools were at or above proficient reading level, and 56% were at or above basic.

With the new school year just around the corner, three companies are joining forces, hoping to help.

Ello, an AI-powered reading coach, and the non-profits Little Free Library and Baltimore’s own Dent Education teamed up to install and fill ten little libraries throughout the DC and Baltimore area.

The goal? To get children up to speed before the new school year and get them excited about reading regardless of money and access to resources.

On Wednesday, the group posted two new libraries at Greedy Reads Remington and another at the Open Works on Greenmount Avenue.

These little libraries aren’t just a pretty paint job. The books, donated by Ello, are filled with classics and decodable books designed to help kids learn how to read.

