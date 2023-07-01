New laws from Maryland's 2023 legislative session that go into effect July 1

BALTIMORE — In addition to the adult recreational marijuana use going into effect Saturday, here are some other laws that into effect July 1.

The Fair Wage Act of 2023:

The Fair Wage Act of 2023 will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting January 1 of 2024. In Maryland, this bill will result in an immediate pay increase for almost 163,000 workers. This bill is also said to benefit 120,000 kids across the state from these wage increases.

AP Raising the minimum wage could have prevented thousands of suicides, a new study finds.

The Clean Energy and Transportation Act:

The Clean Energy and Transportation Act increase incentives to buying medium- and heavy-duty trucks and invest charging stations more advantageous. Businesses that switch to electric trucks from fossil fuel vehicles may be eligible for a grant that will pay for the entire changeover.

Lamont Williams State's first electric vehicle charging station opens to public

Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023:

Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023 establishes the Tricare Premium Reimbursement Program. Under this program, members of the Maryland National Guard who utilize the DoD-provided Tricare Reserve Select Health Care Plan and the Tricare Dental Program up to $60 in reimbursements monthly to cover the costs of premiums.

AP

Keep Our Heroes Home Act:

This act will increase the military retirement income tax exemption for veterans, spouses, or anyone receiving military pensions in Maryland.

WMAR

The Maryland Educator Shortage Reduction Act of 2023:

Helps train, recruit, and retain highly trained educators for Maryland schools and childcare facilities. The act also provides better behavioral health services to students by recruiting mental health professionals in schools.