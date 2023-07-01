Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New laws from Maryland's 2023 legislative session that go into effect July 1

STATE HOUSE
MATTHEW S. GUNBY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Maryland state flag waves in the wind along State Circle near the Statehouse Monday, Aug. 9, 2004, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Matthew S. Gunby)
STATE HOUSE
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 15:38:56-04

BALTIMORE — In addition to the adult recreational marijuana use going into effect Saturday, here are some other laws that into effect July 1.

The Fair Wage Act of 2023:
The Fair Wage Act of 2023 will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting January 1 of 2024. In Maryland, this bill will result in an immediate pay increase for almost 163,000 workers. This bill is also said to benefit 120,000 kids across the state from these wage increases.

Minimum wage increase suicide study 010820
Raising the minimum wage could have prevented thousands of suicides, a new study finds.

The Clean Energy and Transportation Act:
The Clean Energy and Transportation Act increase incentives to buying medium- and heavy-duty trucks and invest charging stations more advantageous. Businesses that switch to electric trucks from fossil fuel vehicles may be eligible for a grant that will pay for the entire changeover.

State's first electric vehicle charging station opens to public
State's first electric vehicle charging station opens to public

Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023:
Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023 establishes the Tricare Premium Reimbursement Program. Under this program, members of the Maryland National Guard who utilize the DoD-provided Tricare Reserve Select Health Care Plan and the Tricare Dental Program up to $60 in reimbursements monthly to cover the costs of premiums.

Health generic

Keep Our Heroes Home Act:
This act will increase the military retirement income tax exemption for veterans, spouses, or anyone receiving military pensions in Maryland.

veterans.jpg

The Maryland Educator Shortage Reduction Act of 2023:
Helps train, recruit, and retain highly trained educators for Maryland schools and childcare facilities. The act also provides better behavioral health services to students by recruiting mental health professionals in schools.

teacher stress

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices