New law aims to bolster renter security in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — A new law in Baltimore City is being put in place to go after shady landlords.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Strengthening Renters Safety Act into law Monday.

Bill sponsor Zeke Cohen says the law is focused on the city's slumlords.

Specifically, it focuses on the city's worst apartment buildings and mandates inspections on them at least twice a year.

It also lets tenants anonymously request a priority inspection of their unit.

"We see elevators that have been broken for months, we see rats and roaches, we see AC and HVAC ducts that have been broken for a very, very long time and despite repeated warnings from HABC, from the Department of Housing and Community Development, the landlords continue to neglect those properties," councilman Cohen said.

Landlords who violate the law face a $1,000 fine per day per violation.

Cohen adds those who ignore the fines can have their licenses to collect revoked.