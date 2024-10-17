New kayak launch opens at Fells Point

BALTIMORE — The harbor was riding the waves today.

It got its report card, opened a new boat launch, and looked toward a future filled with swimmers.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore cut the ribbon on the Fells Point kayak launch, a major project of the Baltimore Blueway.

The Blueway is a water trail connecting the waterfront's historic, environmental, and cultural sites.

The partnership also announced another harbor splash event in 2025, along with a half-mile swim across the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore-based marathon swimmer, Katie Pumphrey, also announced plans to repeat her 24-mile swim to the Inner Harbor in 2025, with even bigger plans after that.

”My hope is that the Beta Baltimore Swim will become an annual event that happens, an ultra-marathon swim that brings swimmers locally in to do that challenge but also international swimmers and continue to put Baltimore on the map for my sport, but also the map for this is an awesome city. Come visit,” says Pumphrey.

The partnership says another kayak launch will open at the Inner Harbor next spring.