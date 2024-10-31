New Juvenile Justice Reform Commission members, first meeting announced

Governor Wes Moore announced the members of the new Commission on Juvenile Justice Reform and Emerging Best Practices on Thursday.

The chair of the new Commission, set to meet for the first time next Wednesday, will be Judge Andre M. Davis, who hung up his rope in September 2017.

"I am honored to be asked to lead this important effort," he says. "We will focus our efforts on improving public safety and the lives of justice-involved youth by putting forth proposals that are based on evidence and aligned with the prevailing research on adolescent neurodevelopment."

He will be joined on the Commission by Senators Nick Charles and Will Smith, Delegates Sandy Bartlett, and N. Scott Phillips, the DJS Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, and the DHS Secretary Rafael Lopez, among others.

There are 26 members on the commission, including justice-involved youth.