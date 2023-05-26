Watch Now
New Jim Henson exhibition stops in Baltimore, shows history of famous puppets

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 1985 file photo, creator of the Muppets Jim Henson poses in his 69th Street office in New York City. (AP Photo/Burnett, FIle)
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 26, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Center of History and Culture (MCHC) announce "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" will be making a stop in Baltimore starting Friday, May 26.

The traveling exhibit will remain on view through December 30.

The exhibit is a version of the Museum of the Moving Image's ongoing "Jim Henson Exhibition," which is on view at its home in New York.

Visitors will be able to experience Henson's impact on popular culture. It offers insight on the popular worlds of shows like "The Muppet Show," "Sesame Street," "Fraggle Rock," "The Dark Crystal," "Labyrinth" and much more.

Artifacts including more than 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips will be on display.

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.

MCHC is celebrating this exhibition as a homecoming for a Marylander. Henson was born in Mississippi, but his family later moved to Hyattsville.

"The Henson Homecoming: The Jim Henson Exhibition Opening Festival" will include live music, shows for all generations, film screenings, food trucks, art-making, and more.

Registration is required – those interested can reserve a ticket for the event, here.

