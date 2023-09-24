New Jersey man charged with murder after woman is found dead in his vehicle in Frederick County

MONROVIA, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Just after 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the Costco Distribution Center in the 5200 block of Intercostal Drive in Monrovia for a welfare check.

Initially, the call was for a truck driver who seemed under the influence and had broken out the window of their own tractor.

When deputies arrived they made contact with a man in the driver's seat of his tractor.

Police say the man was argumentative and did not want to speak to them.

After determining the man, Matthew Sidney Watley, 46, was under the influence, deputies placed spike stop strips in the front and back of the tractor.

Watley then tried to flee, striking the stop sticks, beginning a slow speed pursuit at the distribution lot.

According to law enforcement, After he stopped, Watley still refused to get out of the vehicle.

Once de-escalation efforts failed, deputies then broke the window and a deputy entered the cab, deployed their taser, and detained Watley.

While inside the cab, deputies found an unknown woman dead on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Watley is charged with first and second degree murder.

He is currently at Frederick Health Hospital undergoing medical evaluation

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046 or 301-600-4131.