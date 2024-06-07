New housing resource for Anne Arundel County

Leaders in Anne Arundel County are making it easier for residents looking for housing resources.

This week, they launched a new portal that organizes resources by need and topic.

From financial assistance to emergency assistance, from legal resources to homebuyer information, officials want this to be a one-stop directory for any help you might need with housing.

County Executive Steuart Pittman says that helping residents access resources is important at a time when housing affordability is a huge issue.

"This portal puts the information people need in one place," he says.