New housing resource for Anne Arundel County

Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 07, 2024

Leaders in Anne Arundel County are making it easier for residents looking for housing resources.

This week, they launched a new portal that organizes resources by need and topic.

From financial assistance to emergency assistance, from legal resources to homebuyer information, officials want this to be a one-stop directory for any help you might need with housing.

County Executive Steuart Pittman says that helping residents access resources is important at a time when housing affordability is a huge issue.

"This portal puts the information people need in one place," he says.

