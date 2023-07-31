New hotel, restaurant to open at Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE — A prominent building next to Johns Hopkins University will soon become a new hotel and restaurant that aims to cater to the university community.

The former Blackstone student-housing building at 33rd Street and Charles Street is being turned into The Study, a boutique hotel chain with locations at several other prestigious universities.

The Study at Johns Hopkins was just approved for a beer, wine and liquor license and is planning a soft opening in August. The hotel also has locations at Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, and University of Chicago.

The building was used as student housing until 2019. The new hotel will have 115 guest rooms, and represents a $26 million reinvestment, according to information presented at the liquor board hearing.

The new restaurant, to be called Dear Charles, is positioned to "become the place for spirited conversations, local gatherings, and celebrations" and "engage the community in a positive social dialogue," said a representative of The Study.

The main entertainment at the restaurant will be ensembles of Peabody Institute students.

The hotel's general manager also said the 85-seat restaurant will provide a link to a soon-to-be-opened student center.