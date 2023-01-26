New gazelle leaps into the Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — The Maryland zoo has a new addition to their family.

She's an addra gazelle calf, who's name is Jinx.

She was born during the winter, so she's snuggling up and keeping warm with her mother Blanche. Jinx and Blanche are part of the largest and tallest gazelle species. They are native to Africa, specifically the Sahara desert.

They are an endangered species due to overhunting and loss of habitat.

If you take a trip to Africa anytime soon, and take a safari ride, you can see gazelles like Jinx and Blanche at a watering hole, near other African native animals.

Or you can take a stroll to the Maryland Zoo and see them at the African Watering Hole Habitat near the rhinos, ostriches, and zebras.