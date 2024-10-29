New federal task force announced to cut down on overdoses in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Maryland has a new federal task force.

Agencies from all over the state combined to form the Maryland Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Task Force.

From July 2023 through June 2024, Maryland had more than 2,000 deaths resulting from an overdose. More than 1,600 of those were fentanyl related.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is cheaper and more readily available than ever before.

The goal of the task force is to raise awareness and educate vulnerable communities throughout the state.

“The threat to our national security posed by illicit drugs extends beyond traditional challenges and directly impacts public health and safety. Every day, the DEA — alongside its local, state, and federal partners — works to preserve the safety and health of our citizens,” said Special Agent in Charge Forget.

As of October 2024, the task force is comprised of 17 state, local and federal law-enforcement agencies.

