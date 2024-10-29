Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New federal task force announced to cut down on overdoses in Maryland

Overdose Deaths
Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Overdose Deaths
Posted

BALTIMORE — Maryland has a new federal task force.

Agencies from all over the state combined to form the Maryland Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Task Force.

From July 2023 through June 2024, Maryland had more than 2,000 deaths resulting from an overdose. More than 1,600 of those were fentanyl related.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is cheaper and more readily available than ever before.

The goal of the task force is to raise awareness and educate vulnerable communities throughout the state.

“The threat to our national security posed by illicit drugs extends beyond traditional challenges and directly impacts public health and safety. Every day, the DEA — alongside its local, state, and federal partners — works to preserve the safety and health of our citizens,” said Special Agent in Charge Forget.

As of October 2024, the task force is comprised of 17 state, local and federal law-enforcement agencies.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices