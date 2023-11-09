New exhibit showcases the history of corner bars in Baltimore neighborhoods

BALTIMORE — Back in the day, when we were all much younger, we used to run out our painted screen doors, down the marble steps, and run to the corner.

To the corner bar.

It served as our meeting place and pop-up city hall.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry has an exhibit going on that shows off a unique Baltimore staple, where beer and conversations were always flowing.

You'll learn about the five-cent drink. where you picked up your mail, cashed checks, and what a growler was.

"We had collection days at Checkerspot Brewery and Peabody where people came with their family pictures and we scanned into our collection that you see on our walls."

The donated items really make the exhibit and take you back to the turn of the century.