New Eagle Achievement Center opens at Coppin State University

COPPIN STATE UNIVERSITY — Coppin State University is once again raising the bar when it comes to helping students achieve success.

They cut the ribbon Thursday on the Eagle Achievement Center. The new academic hub, located on the 4th floor of the Parlett L. Moore Library, is a "one stop shop" for student resources. It provides everything from the latest technology, to career advisement, to seminars for success.

President of Coppin, Anthony L. Jenkins PHD. said at the ribbon cutting for the center that when they conducted a survey, one of the main barriers to student success was disjoint efforts and programs. Now The Eagle Achievement Center puts everything in one place for them.

Students deserve a place that is meeting the needs of your educational journey in real time. And it needs to beautiful, it needs to be comfortable, it needs to be high tech and high impact - Anthony L. Jenkins PHD, President of Coppin State University

Coppin also announced a major grant from Truist Bank of $2 million to help support programs at the center. It's the largest corporate commitment in the school's history.

