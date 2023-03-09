New DPW unbundling initiative gives small businesses a chance to work big jobs

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Department of Works is giving small businesses a better chance to work some big jobs.

The DPW unbundling initiative would bump smaller local businesses up to prime contractors for DPW jobs.

Until now, they would usually just serve as subcontractors.

DPW Director Jason Mitchell says for many of the companies it's about a lot more than just scoring jobs.

"To be able to do some of the great work here in a city that people have grown up and loved. And to be able to work in the same streets, where they used to play and be able to benefit those communities is very important," Mitchell said.

The first part of the project will offer training help to 10 Baltimore-based small businesses to expand them into general contractors capable of bigger jobs.

After that, DPW will seek out specific jobs that play to those business' strengths.

“DPW has recognized that many local and diverse firms can perform these highly technical and urgent contracts when given the opportunity, time, and support to perform them,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This is an initiative that I want to see implemented across Baltimore City agencies.”local