New director of impact at Hotel Revival donates 2,000 socks to local orgs

Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 04, 2023
BALTIMORE — Hotel Revival, a hotel recently added to the New Waterloo portfolio of properties, has welcomed a new director of impact.

Briana Payne, who has experience in development, marketing and planning roles, already hit the ground running.

She has donated around 2,000 pairs of socks and split them between Paul's Place and Gaudenzia Heights.

Payne will enhance the hotel's mission to make lives better.

“It is a privilege that my work includes strengthening the connection between Hotel Revival – already one of my favorite spots – with the businesses, visitors and neighbors that make up our community at any given moment,” said Payne. “All while promoting a mission-driven culture.”

