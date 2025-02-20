New device could slow down reckless drivers in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Drivers with the need for speed could soon be forced to slow down if lawmakers in Annapolis approve a bill forcing this device onto your car.

The vehicle management system tracks your speed and stops the car from going faster than the speed limit.

"A program that would be applied to the most egregious violators of our speeding laws on our Maryland roadways," said Regina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic

This would be a pilot program, to see how it works in our state.

Only people whose licenses are going to be suspended can participate.

Instead, they can opt into this program, keep their license with the conditions the system is installed, and keep driving.

"How many times has someone that's watching this, has anyone, driven down the roads and said, that person is going to kill somebody," said Sgt. Patrick Kepp with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Sergeant Kepp lost parts of both of his legs following a crash with a known reckless driver in Montgomery County.

"I was intentionally struck and lost parts of both of my legs as a result of a driver who was routinely speeding, racing, trying to bait officers into police chases, so just extremely dangerous driving behavior," said Sgt. Kepp.

He's pushing for the bill to pass, another tool to slow people down.

"Trying to make sure we stop those behaviors or curb those behaviors before they result in someone like me or another community member getting struck or even killed," Sgt. Kepp said.

During the committee, there were questions about whether this rewards people who would otherwise have their license suspended with a chance to keep driving.

The bill had no opposition in the hearing.