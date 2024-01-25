New details in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old

BALTIMORE — Captured on a home surveillance camera, emotion-charged exchanges in the night after the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Seron O’Neal, whose picture is now featured in a GoFundMe page to help his mother pay for his funeral.

“Our hearts break for her,” said Liz Just, one of the victim’s neighbors, “As a mother, myself, it’s just too much. There’s no words for it.”

Random bouquets of flowers line the front porch of the home of a young child who left his mark on the neighborhood.

“You know, he had his little dirt bike riding around all the time,” said Deanna Booker, “He was the youngest out of all of them, but like I said, he was the oldest in the head. He use to play hide and seek over here all the time. Hide and seek everywhere. He was a good kid.”

Video from the night of the attack also shows a Jeep driving away from the home before police arrived—-the same vehicle that the mother’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Alan Geslicki, used to flee from the scene.

Police captured him a short time later and according to charging documents, his hands were covered in blood along with stains on his clothing.

As much as young Seron was well-liked by neighbors on his street, they say his mother’s boyfriend was a different story.

“Everybody really knows each other around here, but nobody knew him,” said Booker, “He was just a weird, unknown guy. He was creepy.”

Police say Geslicki was also involved in a single-car crash on South Hanover Street several hours before the attack on the child, but he refused medical help and was able to get back in the vehicle and drive away.