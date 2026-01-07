New data shows nearly 25,000 federal workers living in Maryland lost their jobs in 2025

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New preliminary information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates nearly 25,000 federal workers living in Maryland lost their jobs in 2025.

According to Labor data, federal employment in Maryland fell by an estimated 10,300 in October and November alone.

The total number of federal job losses last year tops the nation, according to Governor Wes Moore.

It's the first such report reflecting impacts left by the Trump Administration's mass layoffs, for which a judge tried stopping, but was overruled.

Governor Wes Moore reacted to the news on Wednesday before chairing the year's first State Board of Public Works meeting.

"As I said, months into the new Trump Vance administration, what is happening to the state of Maryland, that these are not glancing blows. These are direct shots. They are direct shots that are impacting every single corner of our state," said Moore. "And it's not just the numbers, it's [that] we know the people who this is actually impacted."

Annually the State of Maryland generates $150 billion through federal wage and retirement income, contracts, grants, and direct payments

Maryland residents working for the federal government earn a combined $26.9 billion each year, not counting active-service members.

Federal jobs represent 6 percent of Maryland's overall employment, and 10 percent of its total wages.

The most recent losses, however, can't just be attributed to the federal government, as the private sector also lost 4,400 jobs between October and November.

As of November, Maryland’s unemployment rate sits at 4.2 percent, below the national 4.6 percent average.

One bright spot continues to be the healthcare field which grew by 1,400 jobs across October–November 2025.