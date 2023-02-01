New court filing includes transcript of hearing that led to Adnan Syed's release

BALTIMORE — There are new developments in the Hae Min Lee murder case which the state dropped charges against Adnan Syed and released him from prison in October.

Attorneys for Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, filed a motion Tuesday to file additional arguments detailing what they call "new revelations of the state's attorney's and circuit court's violations of law.”

Attorneys for Young Lee are scheduled to be in court Thursday on an appeal that his rights as a crime victim were denied in that the circuit court denied him proper notice and the right to be heard before Syed's case was dropped.

It set off a chain of events leading to this accusation in the motion that the Baltimore State's Attorney's office and circuit court worked together to violate Young Lee's victims' rights.

January 13, 2023, the Appellate Court of Maryland sent out a letter stating Young Lee is scheduled for oral argument on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Attorneys Sanford Heisler Sharp filed Young Lee's reply brief on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Four days later on January 27, the Maryland Appellate Court ordered them to file a transcript of Syed's October 11th hearing.

It was at that hearing that former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she was dropping the charges against Adnan Syed, and that after already serving more than 20 years behind bars, he was now free.

Young Lee's attorneys say until the order came from the court requesting a transcript of the hearing which led to Adnan Syed's release, young had no idea there even was a hearing that day.

Young Lee's attorneys say neither the prosecutor nor the court notified him; allowed him to attend; or provided an opportunity for him to see the evidence that supported the court's decision.

Besides the October 11th hearing, his attorney's also argue the prosecutor and court’s effort to keep those proceedings a secret, violated young lee's victims’ rights at two other separate proceedings as well.

A September 16, 2022 pre-hearing where the prosecutor presented evidence the court reviewed, as well as a September 19, 2022 hearing in which they say Young Lee received unreasonable eleventh-hour notice; no opportunity to physically attend; and that the court refused counsel the right to speak.

Young Lee's attorney's filed the motion with a transcript of the hearing attached as ‘Exhibit A.’

The hearing on his victim's rights appeal is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Annapolis.