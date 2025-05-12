New college internship program for Key Bridge Rebuild project launched

On Monday, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced its teaming up with the Maryland Higher Education Commission to create a Key Bridge Rebuild Internship Program for students at four Maryland universities.

"The goal of the internship program is to strengthen collaboration skills among interns, foster community engagement and help students build professional networks that will serve them will in their future careers," says Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld.

Ten students from the University of Maryland College Park, Morgan State University, University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Johns Hopkins University have been selected to participate over the summer.

The students will be hired as temporary state employees and they will receive pay.

"This unique opportunity allows Maryland's higher education institutions to join in the historic efforts to rebuild and strengthen the resiliency of the new Key Bridge," says Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, Dr. Sanjay Rai. "By providing real-world experience in their fields of study, we enhance the students' educational journey, promote innovation, and contribute insights and assistance to the project."

The agencies plan to keep the program running through the rebuild of the Key Bridge.