New coffee shop launches Cecil Summer Festival

PERRYVILLE, Md. — A new coffee shop in Cecil County has big plans for events, including a distinctive new music festival.

Grounded Coffee, on Pulaski Highway in Perryville, is launching the Cecil Summer Festival on August 5. The event offers four bands - Jimmie's Chicken Shack, Crushing Day, Mad Decent and Awaken - as well as food from popular restaurants The Local and The Abbey Burger Bistro.

Event planner Beth Laverick, known for running events in Baltimore, said:

There are not a lot of large-scale festivals in Cecil County, so I think this will be one of the first. The music line-up is great. It is family-friendly, which I think is so important for those of us who have kids.

The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., and tickets are available starting at $20.

Angel Windsor, who co-owns Grounded along with her husband Bobby, said this will be a "good grand opening" for the coffee shop.

"We wanted a family-friendly event for everyone to come up and enjoy, see the coffee shop, listen to great bands."

The day will start at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting for the coffee shop, expected to be attended by community leaders, said Grounded co-owner Ryan Del Gallo.

The eatery officially opened July 1 and will soon release its breakfast menu and hopefully its lunch menu, said Del Gallo.