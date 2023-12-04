Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Chancellor of Education named for the Archdiocese of Baltimore

113023_GregFarnoChancellorEducation_KP2_0229.jpg
Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff/2023 Catholic Review Media/Kevin
Gregory A. Farno, a parishioner at the Church of the Nativity in Timonium, will officially join the Archdiocese of Baltimore as chancellor for education Jan. 17 following his retirement from Truist Bank after more than four decades. (Photo: Archdiocese of Baltimore)
113023_GregFarnoChancellorEducation_KP2_0229.jpg
Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:40:39-05

BALTIMORE — Gregory Farno has been appointed as Chancellor of Education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore school system.

This comes after an extensive search following the retirement of Chancellor Emeritus, James B. Sellinger, in June of 2022.

“We are truly blessed to welcome Mr. Farno into this significant role of leading our Department of Catholic Schools. He is an individual with a long-standing commitment to education, to his community and to his faith. His impeccable record in leadership and organizational success make him the ideal person to take on this important position,” said Archbishop William Lori.

Farno joins the archdiocese from the Truist Financial Corporation, where he served as Regional President until he retired in September.

He will oversee business operations within the Catholic school system. His new role will begin on January 17, 2024.

Dr. Donna Hargens will continue to serve as the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the archdiocese,

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices