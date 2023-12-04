New Chancellor of Education named for the Archdiocese of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Gregory Farno has been appointed as Chancellor of Education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore school system.

This comes after an extensive search following the retirement of Chancellor Emeritus, James B. Sellinger, in June of 2022.

“We are truly blessed to welcome Mr. Farno into this significant role of leading our Department of Catholic Schools. He is an individual with a long-standing commitment to education, to his community and to his faith. His impeccable record in leadership and organizational success make him the ideal person to take on this important position,” said Archbishop William Lori.

Farno joins the archdiocese from the Truist Financial Corporation, where he served as Regional President until he retired in September.

He will oversee business operations within the Catholic school system. His new role will begin on January 17, 2024.

Dr. Donna Hargens will continue to serve as the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the archdiocese,