New 'Blood on Board' initiative gives state police another tool to save lives

Every second matters responding to an emergency.

Now Maryland first responders have another time-saving tool to help those who are injured stay alive.

On Monday Maryland State Police announced 'Blood on Board.'

The program means when responding to an injury, medevac helicopters will have whole blood on board so medics can start transfusions faster.

They rolled out Blood on Board last month. It's already saving lives.

"As of today, we've administered whole blood to 23 critical patients. The majority have experienced trauma related to motor vehicles but there have also been patients with injuries sustained from things ranging from gunshots to parachuting to entrapment under heavy machinery," said Dr. Doug Floccare, medical director for the Maryland State Police's aviation command.

"At minimum blood will buy a patient a little more time that they need desperately. And now we'll have that opporunity and a fighting chance to reach the trauma centers where skilled surgeons can provide life-saving surgical intervention," said Sgt. Joshua Heins, a flight paramedic for the Maryland State Police.

Maryland is the first state in the country to offer blood on board as a state-wide service.