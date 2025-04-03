Watch Now
New Birdland Student Pass gives students access to more games

BALTIMORE — Young Orioles fans, this is for you!

The O's have officially launched their all-new Birdland Student Pass, presented by Toyota.

Officials say the pass will "enhance" the previously-offered Student Nights at Camden Yards.

Students will now have access to more games and will be able to purchase exclusive discounted tickets to select O's games all season long.

Those students 18 and over are able to sign up for the pass here.

You'd be signing up just in time to take advantage of the pass for the Orioles' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 11, at 7:05 pm.

